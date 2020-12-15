Irish forward Mikayla Vaughn makes her return to the floor

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Sunday, the Notre Dame women’s basketball team played its first conference game of the year in a 82-67 loss to Georgia Tech, and it was the first game for senior forward Mikayla Vaughn this season.

Vaughn had been dealing with a knee injury but felt good enough for Niele Ivey to put her in the starting lineup.

In her first action this season, Vaughn scored seven points, recorded six rebounds and swatted four shots.

Ivey says having her senior leader back in the fold was big for her squad.

“[Vaughn] is an experienced post player,” Ivey said. “I was super excited for the opportunity for her to play. That was definitely for the experience portion and her defense. She is a good post defender. This is her first game back since last season. We barely had her in the preseason as far as practice. I knew it was going to take her a little bit to get acclimated to playing again but just having her presence brings a whole level of defense and rebounding for our team.”

Vaughn and the Irish are back on the floor this Thursday.

Notre Dame hosts Virginia Tech at 6 PM. That game will be televised on the ACC Network.

