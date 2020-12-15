Indiana reports 129 more COVID-19 deaths, 4,347 new cases Tuesday

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 129 more COVID-19 deaths and 4,347 more cases on Tuesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 12.5%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 3,229 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 6,657 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Tuesday, and there have been at least 434,642 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Monday: 35 more coronavirus deaths and 5,050 more cases were reported. 3,072 patients were hospitalized.

Saturday: 37 more coronavirus deaths and 6,025 more cases were reported.

Friday: 71 more coronavirus deaths and 7,360 more cases were reported. 3,204 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 96 more coronavirus deaths and 6,604 more cases were reported. 3,221 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 98 more coronavirus deaths and 5,853 more cases were reported. 3,244 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 21,913 (+137) cases and 307 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 20,996 (+172) cases and 282 (+4) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 6,257 (+86) cases and 116 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 6,005 (+52) cases and 59 (+1) deaths.

Marshall County has had 4,049 (+61) cases and 61 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 1,838 (+14) cases and 40 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,325 (+16) cases and 31 (+1) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,186 (+16) cases and 22 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 664 (+4) cases and 24 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

