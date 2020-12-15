Goshen Home Medical hosts mask giveaway

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen Home Medical is once again giving away face masks to those in need in our community.

They partnered with DK Promotions for another drive-thru mask giveaway in Elkhart from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Free, reusable and washable mask and mask lanyards were available for anyone 65 years or older, at-risk or in need of a mask.

Two giveaways were held earlier this month.

Officials say they want to help everyone out.

“We want to mask everybody up. We want to make sure that everybody can be protected, everybody wears a mask, and we all fight together on this coronavirus fight. Simple things like masks and social distances make such a difference,” said Marleis West, Goshen Home Medical Marketing and Community Liaison.

Goshen Home Medical is holding another mask giveaway next Monday, Dec. 21 in Warsaw.

