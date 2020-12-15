Advertisement

FDA approves genetically modified pig

FILE – The FDA has approved a genetically modified pig for both food and biomedical purposes....
FILE – The FDA has approved a genetically modified pig for both food and biomedical purposes. Note: This image taken from file video shows ordinary pigs, not the GalSafe pigs.(Source: KVVU via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a genetically modified pig that promises a number of benefits, including being safe to eat by people with certain allergies.

It’s the first time in history a genetically modified animal has been approved for both food and biomedical purposes.

The new GalSafe pig, as it is called, can help people who have an alpha-gal allergy, which is sometimes triggered by tick bites.

In the future, it’s hoped the GalSafe pig could also produce organs for transplants, and that its skin could be used for skin grafts for humans in need.

The FDA said the genetically modified GalSafe pig will not have any more negative impact on the environment than an average pig.

A company called Revivicor developed the modified pig. It’s the same company that cloned Dolly the sheep in 1996.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters respond to Hickory Village Apartments
Suspect arrested after ‘suspicious’ apartment fire
President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at a rally for U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.,...
Indiana presidential electors award Trump, Pence 11 votes
High court declines to hear Indiana birth certificate case
South Bend Clinic selected as one of the 100 sites in the world for Johnson-Johnson coronavirus...
South Bend Clinic selected for Johnson-Johnson vaccine trial as Pfizer vaccine makes its way to Michiana
This is a photo of the suspect, wanted for theft in Elkhart.
Elkhart police seeking help to identify theft suspect

Latest News

An FBI spokesperson said the agency was preparing a statement.
Police: FBI agent involved in shooting on Metro in Maryland
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater...
‘Democracy prevailed’: Biden aims to unify divided nation
Obamacare signups are approaching.
Interest is lively at deadline for ‘Obamacare’ sign-ups
The Holiday Lights Extravaganza Week is underway on 16 Morning News Now. All week, Michiana...
Cart family decks out property with 140,000 holiday lights