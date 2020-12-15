Elkhart Common Council passes ordinance, fines for violating COVID-19 restrictions

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Common Council has passed an amended ordinance that allows city officials to give civil fines to businesses not following COVID-19 restrictions.

16 News Now tuned into the virtual meeting Monday evening to learn more about what this new ordinance entails for those in Elkhart.

The hot topic at Monday night’s Elkhart Common Council meeting? The proposed ordinance that would allow the city to educate and potentially fine businesses for violating the county’s COVID-19 restrictions.

“This is an opportunity for us to educate our businesses and organizations to ensure that we are complying, to make sure that the health order is adhered to,” Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson said.

Before passing, the ordinance was amended to highlight four steps by which businesses would be addressed if violating the restrictions.

“Number one was written instruction, number two was a warning, number three was a $100 fine, number four, the fourth offense, was a $250 fine,” Council President Brent Curry said.

There were healthcare professionals at the meeting to give insight into how healthcare workers are struggling to keep up with the pandemic.

“The marathon is not yet finished, and it remains difficult for those working the front line. Don’t forget us, because we’ve not forgotten you,” Elkhart General RN Kim Henke said.

Mayor Roberson says the main goal of the ordinance is to educate people about the importance of following COVID-19 safety protocols.

“But if we are educating along the way, then the highest fines that you see on this page, we will never get to,” Roberson said.

A public comment portion of the meeting heard from those with opinions across the board, but after the 7 to 2 vote, the ordinance as amended stands.

