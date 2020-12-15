Advertisement

Dabo Swinney compares Irish quarterback Ian Book to Notre Dame legend Joe Montana

Swinney is really impressed by Book’s ability to run the football. He says Book really knows how to scramble.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has a pretty good quarterback on his team. Trevor Lawrence is most likely going to be the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

However, Swinney is also impressed with Irish QB1 Ian Book.

Swinney is really impressed by Book’s ability to run the football. He says Book really knows how to scramble. The numbers do not lie. Book does have eight rushing touchdowns this season.

Swinney was also very complimentary of Book’s passing prowess and his toughness.

The Clemson head coach has been around a couple of really good quarterbacks in his hay day, and there’s one legend who reminds him of Book.

“Man, he is a special player,” Swinney said. “That kid is a great player. I hate to compare him to Joe Montana but, you know, Joe Montana played at Notre Dame. He’s just got a little bit of magic to him. He is a great player. Can do it all. He has great command of their scheme. He obviously has good people around him. He’s got an incredible offensive line. He’s the heart and soul. He makes them go.”

Swinney certainly hopes Book does not play like Joe Montana on Saturday in the ACC Title game, because that would not be good news for the Tigers.

Kickoff for the ACC Championship is at 4 PM on Saturday. You can catch that game on ABC.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vickie Louise Wooldridge
1 dead, 2 injured after Kosciusko Co. stabbing; woman arrested
Firefighters respond to Hickory Village Apartments
Suspect arrested after ‘suspicious’ apartment fire
President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at a rally for U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.,...
Indiana presidential electors award Trump, Pence 11 votes
High court declines to hear Indiana birth certificate case
South Bend Clinic selected as one of the 100 sites in the world for Johnson-Johnson coronavirus...
South Bend Clinic selected for Johnson-Johnson vaccine trial as Pfizer vaccine makes its way to Michiana

Latest News

Notre Dame men’s head basketball coach Mike Brey has not heard anything officially on Wertz’s...
Irish guard Trey Wertz could become eligible to play for Notre Dame on Wednesday
Several way too early 2021 Mock Drafts have Owusu-Koramoah being selected as a Top 20 draft pick
Irish linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah took a different route on his ascension to the top
For the first time since 1918, Purdue and Indiana will not play on the football field.
Indiana-Purdue cancel rivalry game again; bowl called off
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh stands on the sideline during the first quarter of the team's NCAA...
Michigan cancels game at No. 18 Iowa