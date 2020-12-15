Dabo Swinney compares Irish quarterback Ian Book to Notre Dame legend Joe Montana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has a pretty good quarterback on his team. Trevor Lawrence is most likely going to be the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

However, Swinney is also impressed with Irish QB1 Ian Book.

Swinney is really impressed by Book’s ability to run the football. He says Book really knows how to scramble. The numbers do not lie. Book does have eight rushing touchdowns this season.

Swinney was also very complimentary of Book’s passing prowess and his toughness.

The Clemson head coach has been around a couple of really good quarterbacks in his hay day, and there’s one legend who reminds him of Book.

“Man, he is a special player,” Swinney said. “That kid is a great player. I hate to compare him to Joe Montana but, you know, Joe Montana played at Notre Dame. He’s just got a little bit of magic to him. He is a great player. Can do it all. He has great command of their scheme. He obviously has good people around him. He’s got an incredible offensive line. He’s the heart and soul. He makes them go.”

Swinney certainly hopes Book does not play like Joe Montana on Saturday in the ACC Title game, because that would not be good news for the Tigers.

Kickoff for the ACC Championship is at 4 PM on Saturday. You can catch that game on ABC.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.