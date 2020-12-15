Community donates to previously homeless Mishawaka family

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The list of truly positive things that happened in 2020 is no doubt a short one, but the year is not over yet, and perhaps the best has been saved for last.

“No, we never thought we’d get this far. It’s so amazing. I mean, it’s, I can’t believe,” said Jessica while fighting back tears.

Jessica and two daughters have been homeless for the past three years and spent the past two years living at Hope Ministries.

Yesterday the family finally got an apartment and today the unit was filled with free furniture.

The furniture store known as Big Sandy conducts a Homes of Hope for the Holidays giveaway each year. Jessica was the chosen winner at the Mishawaka store this year.

Her nomination notes that she has battled health problems to provide stability for her children.

“We’ve got a dining room set, living room set, a couple bedroom sets, mattresses, and I believe some people in the house have never had their own mattress,” said Big Sandy Manager Calvin Murmu.

“I want to just jump on my bed,” Jessica told 16 News Now. “I had a little cot for my little one and just a mattress on the floor for her. Now we have a kitchen set, we have a living room set, a brand new washer, beds for the kids, beds for me, and oh my God those beds are so soft.”

Store employees and others in the community took it upon themselves to keep the momentum going. They donated a decorated Christmas tree and turned the likes of pots, pans, and silverware into presents.

“We were just talking about how we were going to have to go and get silverware. She wanted me to make her mashed potatoes last night and we didn’t have any silverware to eat it. Now we’re going to eat mashed potatoes. They bought us silverware. It’s awesome.”

Now Jessica is out on her own for the first time in her life without help from a husband or her parents.

“God’s amazing what he can do in your life, and for anyone struggling right now, don’t give up, he’s got you,” Jessica said.

