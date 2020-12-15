Advertisement

Cart family decks out property with 140,000 holiday lights

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Holiday Lights Extravaganza Week is underway on 16 Morning News Now.

All week, Michiana homes with impressive lights displays will be featured.

On Tuesday, 16 Morning News Now stopped by the Cart family’s home in Elkhart.

Their display features 140,000 lights, with different themes and scenes.

The Cart family has been decorating for more than 20 years, and the display grows every season.

“We’ve really stepped it up this year because it’s been, basically, a horrible year for everybody and everybody needs a little joy,” said Rod Cart. “That’s why we’ve put what we’ve done, we put our heart and soul into it this year.”

Visitors are encouraged to drive through their driveway, enjoy the lights and donate to Pet Refuge.

The lights will be on until 10 p.m. during the week, and 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Cart home is located at 51125 Woodhaven Drive in Elkhart.

