Brian Kelly notes the similarities between Notre Dame and Clemson’s success

Brian Kelly says the success of both Notre Dame and Clemson comes from a few different places.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This Saturday, Notre Dame will face Clemson with an ACC Title on the line.

Both teams have been quite successful over the last few seasons, and both want to continue that success with an ACC Championship to cement a spot in this year’s College Football Playoff.

Brian Kelly says the success of both Notre Dame and Clemson comes from a few different places.

He believes successful football programs have a strong bond with their players and that they recruit to a profile that fits the culture.

Kelly says those factors play a huge role in establishing a winning culture, and he sees that at both Notre Dame and Clemson.

“I think when you’re talking about championship level programs, there is still the ability to look at the nuances of each program and Dabo [Swinney] has some things that he does that are a little bit different than we do at Notre Dame, but by and large, it’s about establishing a winning culture with players that are committed to that and are held accountable to it, quite frankly,” Kelly said. “I think that that’s probably where the similarities are the most between the two programs.”

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney also notes the success of both programs, and says both teams deserve a spot in the college football playoff no matter what happens on Saturday.

The ACC Championship between the Irish and the Tigers will be a 4 PM kick this Saturday.

The game will be televised on ABC.

