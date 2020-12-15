Advertisement

Bit of Snow on Wednesday

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ARCTIC AIR POSSIBLE! One of the things I’ve been saying so far this season is that “there is no Arctic air in sight”. Well, I’m not saying it any more, as there may be some in sight. Yesterday I started talking about the chance for colder air around Christmas, and now it’s looking like it could be REALLY cold. Obviously, that would give us some decent chances for snow around then as well, and it’s our ONLY chance for a white Christmas. We’ll be watching that, but in the mean time, we have some light snow tomorrow, and another chance for rain and snow this weekend.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy...a bit of snow in southern areas late. Low: 25, Wind: E 6-12

Wednesday: Light snow at times...a coating to 1″ in most areas, with up to 2″ in southern areas. High: 31, Wind: NE 7-14

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with nothing more than flurries. Low: 25

Thursday: Clouds and a little sunshine. High: 35

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vickie Louise Wooldridge
1 dead, 2 injured after Kosciusko Co. stabbing; woman arrested
Firefighters respond to Hickory Village Apartments
Suspect arrested after ‘suspicious’ apartment fire
President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at a rally for U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.,...
Indiana presidential electors award Trump, Pence 11 votes
High court declines to hear Indiana birth certificate case
South Bend Clinic selected as one of the 100 sites in the world for Johnson-Johnson coronavirus...
South Bend Clinic selected for Johnson-Johnson vaccine trial as Pfizer vaccine makes its way to Michiana

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Cold air here for a while
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Cloudy & dry
Limited sunshine all week long; Chilly weather pattern leading up to Christmas