Bit of Snow on Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ARCTIC AIR POSSIBLE! One of the things I’ve been saying so far this season is that “there is no Arctic air in sight”. Well, I’m not saying it any more, as there may be some in sight. Yesterday I started talking about the chance for colder air around Christmas, and now it’s looking like it could be REALLY cold. Obviously, that would give us some decent chances for snow around then as well, and it’s our ONLY chance for a white Christmas. We’ll be watching that, but in the mean time, we have some light snow tomorrow, and another chance for rain and snow this weekend.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy...a bit of snow in southern areas late. Low: 25, Wind: E 6-12

Wednesday: Light snow at times...a coating to 1″ in most areas, with up to 2″ in southern areas. High: 31, Wind: NE 7-14

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with nothing more than flurries. Low: 25

Thursday: Clouds and a little sunshine. High: 35

