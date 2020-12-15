Berrien County Sheriff’s Office raises money through “No Shave” months

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office raised more than $5,000 during No Shave November and December.

Officers were able to have a beard as long as they paid $50 a month.

The money raised went to two very great charities.

The money from the month of November went to the Michigan Law Enforcement Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Michigan.

And the money from December is going to The Cure Starts Now in support of pediatric cancer research.

