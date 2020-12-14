Advertisement

Trubisky outplays Watson, Bears stop skid, beat Texans 36-7

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) looks to throw during the first half of an NFL...
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Chicago.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Mitchell Trubisky outplayed Deshaun Watson in their first meeting since they entered the NFL by throwing for three touchdowns and the Chicago Bears snapped a six-game losing streak with a 36-7 victory over the Houston Texans.

David Montgomery ran for an 80-yard touchdown on Chicago’s first play from scrimmage.

Watson was sacked a career-high tying seven times including a safety by Khalil Mack.

The Bears stopped their worst skid since the 2002 team dropped eight in a row to match a franchise record.

Trubisky buried the Texans in the first half by throwing for three TDs as the Bears grabbed a 30-7 lead.

12/13/2020 6:04:34 PM (GMT -5:00)

