St. Joseph County leaders have high hopes for job creation with new start-up

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s new information about a start-up company’s plans to build vehicles in the old Hummer H2 plant in Mishawaka.

A company called Electric Last Mile Solutions, or ELMS plans to start production in the third quarter of 2021 on an electric-powered delivery van focused solely on the commercial e-commerce market.

“They’re looking for an electric product as you know with a extremely high pressure to achieve their commitments for green, for sustainability, for credits, and there’s nothing available,” ELMS CEO James Taylor told CNBC in an interview last Friday.

Taylor said that the company has more than 30,000 pre-orders.

St. Joseph County leaders have high hopes for job creation.

“It’s our understanding that with this initial project it will be a small ramp up until August when they anticipate the first vehicles coming off the line so probably 150 (jobs) through the next year or so as it grows and the orders grow probably up to 300,” said Economic Development Director Bill Schalliol.

The vehicle will be priced at $25,000 after tax credits.

“Once again it can showcase St. Joseph County, Mishawaka as well, as the great things that we’re doing, this kind of sets us up not only nationally but internationally for the product that’s going to be produced here,” said St. Joseph County Commissioner Andy Kostielney.

Through a merger with Forum Merger III Corporation, ELMS expects to raise an estimated $379 million to fund operations and growth.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.