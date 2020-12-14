South Bend Clinic selected for Johnson-Johnson vaccine trial as Pfizer vaccine makes its way to Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Pfizer vaccine may not be the only vaccine on its way to Michiana thanks to a new study by the South Bend Clinic.

Dr. Robert Cassidy told 16 News Now on Monday the South Bend Clinic has been selected as one of the 100 sites in the world for the Johnson-Johnson coronavirus vaccine trial.

As St. Joseph County expects to receive 975 doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine on Thursday and begin administering them on Friday, Cassady says the South Bend Clinic has its focus on the new trial study.

Cassady expects 400 people to be enrolled to receive a trail of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine very soon. He says those who will be enrolled will likely be younger adults that are healthier for the test trial.

He also says having more than one vaccine not only will allow health officials to determine what works best and what doesn’t, but also allows more vaccines to be produced and distributed.

“We really just want to have multiple options to combat coronavirus via vaccination. Yes, it would be great if the Pfizer vaccine was perfect and gave everybody immunity and worked for everyone, but it’s also possible that there could be some issues or something,” Cassady says.

Along with a new study trial, also comes more jobs to Indiana. CVS Health announced more than 700 new pharmacy technician jobs are on the way across the Hoosier state to assist in the eventual retail vaccination efforts.

However, South Bend Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Jeff Rea says those new jobs may be more difficult to fill than expected.

“I do think that whether CVS, or Walgreens, or whoever are trying to pull the people together to do that, that could be challenging and that could drive some prices up for wages for hiring those people,” Rea says.

Cassidy does not have a timetable on when trails will begin for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine trial but encourages anyone who believes they are a viable candidate to reach out to the South Bend Clinic Center for Research by calling 574-204-6192.

