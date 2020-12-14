Advertisement

Rodgers-led Packers beat Lions 31-24, clinch NFC North title

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) - Aaron Rodgers ran for a tiebreaking score in the third quarter and threw three touchdown passes and the Green Bay Packers beat the Detroit Lions 31-24 and clinched the NFC North title.

The Packers knocked Matthew Stafford out of the game with a rib injury in the fourth quarter and went on to win their third straight game and second straight division championship.

The Lions scored first and pulled into a tie late in the second quarter, but they simply couldn’t stop Rodgers.

12/13/2020 9:32:04 PM (GMT -5:00)

