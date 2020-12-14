REPORT: Irish defensive coordinator Clark Lea to become next head coach at Vanderbilt

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There is some huge news for the Irish ahead of the ACC championship that does not involve the game.

ESPN is reporting that Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea will become the next head coach at Vanderbilt.

The 38-year-old has been the defensive coordinator since 2018, after Mike Elko left to become the defensive coordinator at Texas A&M. The Irish defense currently ranks 14th in the country in total defense, giving up an average of 314.5 yards per game.

Lea is a Nashville native and a Vanderbilt alum so he will feel right at home with the Commodores.

Vanderbilt has not announced anything officially yet, but ESPN says that news will come sometime this week.

Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly calls Lea a professional and expects this will not be a distraction for the Irish.

“He’s in it for the long haul here at Notre Dame, so it’s not going to disrupt what he does in his preparation for the championship game and hopefully moving forward,” Kelly said on Sunday. “That’s a given. You’re dealing with professionals that recognize that when they make a commitment here, they’re committing to seeing it through. I’m not really concerned about it. I know our players aren’t as well. As it relates to a distraction, I don’t see that that’s going to be a distraction at all.”

According to the Athletic, Lea informed Notre Dame’s defensive players on Monday that he intends to coach the Irish until the end of the season.

He reportedly told them, “all I care about right now is the next three weeks.”

Certainly a big three weeks ahead for the Irish.

This week ends with the ACC Championship against Clemson. That will be a 4 PM kick this Saturday on ABC.

