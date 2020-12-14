Report finds Indiana teacher pay should be $60,000 to be competitive

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - During his 2019 State of the State Address, Governor Eric Holcomb tasked The ‘Next Level Teacher Compensation Commission’ with finding ways to make Indiana’s teacher pay more competitive.

Indiana is one of the lowest paying state’s in the region and is worst in the nation in salary growth for educators.

“During the past two years, our commission spent significant time looking at teacher’s pay, trends in Indiana and average wages paid to other position,” said Mike Smith, Chairman of The Next Level Teacher Compensation Commission.

The commission identified $60,000 as a competitive pay target for Hoosier teachers.

“That would put Indiana teachers at the third highest average salary level in the Midwest and a substantial increase from the current average of $53,000,” Smith said.

So how much will it cost? The commission estimates that the state needs to make a $600 million investment in teacher pay over the next several years to raise the average teacher’s salary to $60,000 a year.

They identified three main types of actions state government and local school corporations need to consider to make this happen. This includes reallocating expenses to direct more funds into teacher pay, increasing sources of revenue available for teacher pay and improving policies around teacher compensation.

Dr. Jennifer McCormick, Superintendent of Public Instruction, released a statement today, reading in part, “Hoosier educators look forward to the additional state funding and state-level policy actions necessary in order for teacher compensation to truly move forward.”

There are still many roadblocks. The Indiana State Teachers Association has already come out against one of the biggest cost-saving recommendations: limiting spousal coverage in district health care plans.

Through a combination of cost-savings, spending shifts and influx of new revenue, the state can make teacher pay in Indiana competitive.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.