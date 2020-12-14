Advertisement

Old Oaken Bucket rivalry game back on

Purdue and Indiana were scheduled to play last Saturday but that game was scrapped due to positive COVID-19 cases in both programs.
For the first time since 1918, Purdue and Indiana will not play on the football field.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Big Ten announced the undercard to Saturday’s conference title game between Ohio State and Northwestern. Wisconsin is set to host Minnesota on Saturday, and Indiana hosts Purdue on Friday night. Rutgers hosts Nebraska in Friday’s other game. The rest of the Saturday slate includes Illinois at Penn State, Michigan at Iowa and Michigan State at Maryland. Minnesota and Wisconsin were supposed to play Nov. 28, but the game was canceled because of elevated COVID-19 cases in the Minnesota program. The teams have played every year since 1907.

Purdue and Indiana were scheduled to play last Saturday but that game was scrapped due to positive COVID-19 cases in both programs. Both teams have played each other every year on the football field since 1919.

The Old Oaken Bucket game will a 7:30 PM kick on Friday night. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

