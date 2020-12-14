Notre Dame women’s basketball team decides to kneel during national anthem

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Before Sunday’s 82-67 loss to Georgia Tech, several members of the Notre Dame women’s basketball team decided to take a knee during the national anthem.

The basketball program released a statement shortly after the anthem saying they support those who chose to kneel or stand.

The statement also says this will not be their only act to promote social change.

Head coach Niele Ivey says this had been in the works for awhile.

“We’ve had multiple meetings about it,” Ivey said. “It’s something that we have discussed since the summer. We’ve discussed this for awhile. it is something we’ve had many, many dialogues about social justice and social injustice stemming from when I was hired. These are conversations and dialogue I have had on multiple occasions.”

Notre Dame’s statement also asks everyone to respect the student athletes decision to either kneel or stand.

The Irish host Virginia Tech on Thursday. That will be a 6 PM tip on the ACC Network.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.