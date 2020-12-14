Advertisement

Notre Dame women’s basketball team decides to kneel during national anthem

Head coach Niele Ivey says this had been in the works for awhile.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Before Sunday’s 82-67 loss to Georgia Tech, several members of the Notre Dame women’s basketball team decided to take a knee during the national anthem.

The basketball program released a statement shortly after the anthem saying they support those who chose to kneel or stand.

The statement also says this will not be their only act to promote social change.

Head coach Niele Ivey says this had been in the works for awhile.

“We’ve had multiple meetings about it,” Ivey said. “It’s something that we have discussed since the summer. We’ve discussed this for awhile. it is something we’ve had many, many dialogues about social justice and social injustice stemming from when I was hired. These are conversations and dialogue I have had on multiple occasions.”

Notre Dame’s statement also asks everyone to respect the student athletes decision to either kneel or stand.

The Irish host Virginia Tech on Thursday. That will be a 6 PM tip on the ACC Network.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Sullivan silver alert
Silver Alert canceled for 38-year-old Indiana man
Firefighters respond to Hickory Village Apartments
Suspect arrested after ‘suspicious’ apartment fire
Multiple fire departments respond to a house fire in Berrien County
Multiple fire departments respond to Berrien County house fire
Hospitals are prepping for COVID-19 vaccine storage. (Source: CNN)
St. Joseph County to receive 975 coronavirus vaccines in first shipment
Niles restaurant reopening dining room despite state's orders
Niles restaurant reopening dining room despite state’s orders

Latest News

REPORT: Irish defensive coordinator Clark Lea to become next head coach at Vanderbilt
For the first time since 1918, Purdue and Indiana will not play on the football field.
Old Oaken Bucket rivalry game back on
For the first time in Notre Dame Football history, the Fighting Irish are gearing up to play in...
Notre Dame excited for rematch with Clemson in ACC Championship
No. 15 Irish drop weekend finale to No. 14 Buckeyes