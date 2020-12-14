Advertisement

Notre Dame excited for rematch with Clemson in ACC Championship

By Megan Smedley
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first time in Notre Dame Football history, the Fighting Irish are gearing up to play in a conference championship when they take on Clemson this Saturday.

Of course, these two teams are very familiar with each other having faced off just over a month ago in an instant classic as Notre Dame upset the No.1 Clemson Tigers in double overtime.

“Obviously we had a great game with them earlier in the year,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. “They made a few more plays than we did. I think the team best teams have earned the opportunity to go to Charlotte and play for the overall championship. So it’s going to be exciting.”

But come Saturday, the Irish will be facing Trevor Lawrence who has recovered from the coronavirus.

Even with Lawrence back in action, Irish head coach Brian Kelly expects a very similar game to play out come Saturday afternoon.

“We’re excited about certainly playing them again which certainly was an incredible football game the first time around,” Kelly said. “I think the fans can look for much of the same in this rematch. This opportunity doesn’t come along very often at Notre Dame for playing for a conference championship so it should be exciting.”

Notre Dame is now in full game week prep gearing up for Clemson. The ACC Championship will be Saturday at 4 on ABC.

