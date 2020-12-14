Advertisement

No. 4 Michigan State stays unbeaten, tops Oakland 109-91

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2020
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gabe Brown scored a career-high 20 points, and No. 4 Michigan State used a 13-0 run early in the second half to pull away to a 109-91 victory over Oakland.

Rashad Williams scored 23 of his 36 points in the first half for Oakland, his second straight huge game against a big-name opponent.

The Golden Grizzlies trailed by one shortly after halftime before Michigan State quickly pushed the lead into double digits.

Aaron Henry scored 15 points and Joshua Langford contributed 13 for the Spartans.

12/13/2020 3:38:18 PM (GMT -5:00)

