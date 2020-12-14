No. 15 Irish drop weekend finale to No. 14 Buckeyes

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — In the weekend finale inside Compton Family Ice Arena, No. 15 Notre Dame (4-4-0, 3-3-0-0-0-0 B1G) fell to No. 14 Ohio State (3-5-0, 3-5-0-0-1-0 B1G), 3-2, in a hard-fought battle on Sunday night.

Alex Steeves and Nate Clurman buried goals for Notre Dame, while Graham Slaggert, Nick Leivermann, Grant Silianoff, and Jesse Lansdell collected assists.

Dylan St. Cyr stopped 18 shots for the Irish while Tommy Nappier made 17 saves to earn the victory in goal for the Buckeyes.

How It Happened

The Irish controlled the play in the early going and were rewarded with the game’s opening goal 7:08 into the opening frame. Alex Steeves deflected a Leivermann shot past the glove of Nappier for his third goal in as many games. Graham Slaggert also earned an assist on the play.

Notre Dame held a 9-2 advantage in shots on goal in the first period and took the one-goal lead into the first intermission.

Clurman added to the Irish tally to make it 2-0 in favor of Notre Dame when he corralled a loose puck in the slot and beat Nappier blocker-side at the 13:48 mark of the second. Grant Silianoff earned the other assist on the play.

The Buckeyes halved the deficit with a power-play goal by Mark Cheremeta with just 27 seconds left in the middle frame.

Just four minutes into the third period, Charlie Raith found the back of the net, but, after a lengthy review, Raith’s goal was ultimately waived off because of a hitting-from-behind major called on Ryder Rolston.

Ohio State would capitalize on the ensuing five-minute power play, with Quinn Preston earning the game-tying and game-winning goals.

The Irish pulled St. Cyr for an extra attacker in the closing moments, but were unable to net the equalizer despite a trio of high-quality chances.

Notes

Seniors Matt Hellickson and Colin Theisen skated in their 125th consecutive games, dating back to the first game of their freshman season.

With an assist tonight, Nick Leivermann has a career-long point streak of four games (1-4-5)

Alex Steeves has scored a goal in three straight games and four of his last five outings dating back to Nov. 28 at Michigan.

With an assist tonight, Graham Slaggert has earned a point in five of his last six games.

Grant Silianoff collected his first career assist on Nate Clurman’s second-period goal.

Next Up