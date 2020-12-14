Advertisement

Michigan reports 90 more COVID-19 deaths, 7,205* more cases Monday

There have been 10,752 deaths and 437,985 confirmed cases throughout the state.
There have been 10,752 deaths and 437,985 confirmed cases throughout the state.(Michigan.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 90 more COVID-19 deaths and 7,205* more cases on Monday.

*Note on cases (12/14/20): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, December 12th.  Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~3,602 per day.

There have been 10,752 deaths and 437,985 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Friday: 61 more coronavirus deaths and 5,157 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 182* more coronavirus deaths and 5,937 more cases were reported. *The deaths announced include 132 identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 75 more coronavirus deaths and 4,905 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 191* more coronavirus deaths and 5,909 more cases were reported. (*The deaths announced include 79 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.)

Berrien County has had 135 deaths and 8,471 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 36 deaths and 2,793 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 43 deaths and 3,159 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Sullivan silver alert
Silver Alert canceled for 38-year-old Indiana man
Firefighters respond to Hickory Village Apartments
Suspect arrested after ‘suspicious’ apartment fire
Multiple fire departments respond to a house fire in Berrien County
Multiple fire departments respond to Berrien County house fire
Hospitals are prepping for COVID-19 vaccine storage. (Source: CNN)
St. Joseph County to receive 975 coronavirus vaccines in first shipment
Niles restaurant reopening dining room despite state's orders
Niles restaurant reopening dining room despite state’s orders

Latest News

Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams spoke Monday on promoting confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine.
Surgeon general: COVID-19 vaccine confidence critical
FILE - In this July 31, 2020, file photo, Romelia Navarro, 64, weeps while hugging her husband,...
US COVID-19 deaths top 300,000 just as vaccinations begin
Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the...
‘Healing is coming’: US health workers start getting COVID-19 vaccine
FILE - This March 16, 2020 file photo shows vials used by pharmacists to prepare syringes used...
After 110K virus deaths, nursing homes face vaccine fears