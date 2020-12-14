Michigan reports 90 more COVID-19 deaths, 7,205* more cases Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 90 more COVID-19 deaths and 7,205* more cases on Monday.

*Note on cases (12/14/20): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, December 12th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~3,602 per day.

There have been 10,752 deaths and 437,985 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Friday: 61 more coronavirus deaths and 5,157 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 182* more coronavirus deaths and 5,937 more cases were reported. *The deaths announced include 132 identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 75 more coronavirus deaths and 4,905 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 191* more coronavirus deaths and 5,909 more cases were reported. (*The deaths announced include 79 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.)

Berrien County has had 135 deaths and 8,471 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 36 deaths and 2,793 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 43 deaths and 3,159 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

