Michigan electors cast 16 votes for Biden

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, to announce his health care team. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris listens at right.(Susan Walsh | AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan electors cast 16 votes for President-elect Joe Biden, who reclaimed the battleground state for Democrats on his way to winning the White House.

Monday’s vote was announced by Democratic Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II, who presided over a scaled-back, socially distanced Electoral College ceremony inside the Michigan Senate.

The Capitol was closed to the public due to coronavirus restrictions. Lawmakers also closed their offices because of threats of violence.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said “the people have spoken” and it was a “safe, secure and fair election.”

