Michigan electors cast 16 votes for Biden

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan electors cast 16 votes for President-elect Joe Biden, who reclaimed the battleground state for Democrats on his way to winning the White House.

Monday’s vote was announced by Democratic Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II, who presided over a scaled-back, socially distanced Electoral College ceremony inside the Michigan Senate.

The Capitol was closed to the public due to coronavirus restrictions. Lawmakers also closed their offices because of threats of violence.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said “the people have spoken” and it was a “safe, secure and fair election.”

