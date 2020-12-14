Advertisement

Medical Moment: Fat grafting fills the void

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Fat grafting allows doctors to reshape areas of a patient’s body.

See how one doctor’s new technique is helping patients feel whole again, in today’s Medical Moment.

It’s a surgical procedure that transfers fat from one area to another.

Now, as Martie Salt reports, doctors are using a new technique to repair a woman’s leg.

Some procedures are covered by insurance.

Otherwise, the cost can be anywhere from $20,000 and up, depending on the procedure and amount of liposuction.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Sullivan silver alert
Silver Alert canceled for 38-year-old Indiana man
Firefighters respond to Hickory Village Apartments
Suspect arrested after ‘suspicious’ apartment fire
Multiple fire departments respond to a house fire in Berrien County
Multiple fire departments respond to Berrien County house fire
Hospitals are prepping for COVID-19 vaccine storage. (Source: CNN)
St. Joseph County to receive 975 coronavirus vaccines in first shipment
Niles restaurant reopening dining room despite state's orders
Niles restaurant reopening dining room despite state’s orders

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Cold air here for a while
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
This is a photo of the suspect, wanted for theft in Elkhart.
Elkhart police seeking help to identify theft suspect
A video posted on the ELMS’ website prominently features the Mishawaka plant that used to house...
St. Joseph County leaders have high hopes for job creation with new start-up