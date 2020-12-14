Medical Moment: Fat grafting fills the void
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Fat grafting allows doctors to reshape areas of a patient’s body.
See how one doctor’s new technique is helping patients feel whole again, in today’s Medical Moment.
It’s a surgical procedure that transfers fat from one area to another.
Now, as Martie Salt reports, doctors are using a new technique to repair a woman’s leg.
Some procedures are covered by insurance.
Otherwise, the cost can be anywhere from $20,000 and up, depending on the procedure and amount of liposuction.
Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.