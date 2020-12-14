Advertisement

Local nonprofit recovers 1 million pounds of food

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local nonprofit, dedicated to reducing food insecurity for the most vulnerable, has recovered one million pounds of food in the wake of the pandemic.

Cultivate Food Rescue has taken a number of measures to meet the demand, including expanding their food suppliers, increasing their volunteer networks and hiring employees to assist with planning, marketing, and food distribution.

Cultivate has also partnered with nonprofit enFocus to develop procedures and tools to streamline its operations.

