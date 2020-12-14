Local nonprofit recovers 1 million pounds of food

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local nonprofit, dedicated to reducing food insecurity for the most vulnerable, has recovered one million pounds of food in the wake of the pandemic.

Cultivate Food Rescue has taken a number of measures to meet the demand, including expanding their food suppliers, increasing their volunteer networks and hiring employees to assist with planning, marketing, and food distribution.

Cultivate has also partnered with nonprofit enFocus to develop procedures and tools to streamline its operations.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.