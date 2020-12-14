Limited sunshine all week long; Chilly weather pattern leading up to Christmas

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy skies with mainly dry conditions. There’s just a slight chance of a flurry early in the day. Otherwise, chilly conditions with high temperatures in the low 30s by noon, then falling into the 20s by dinnertime. A breezy afternoon with NW winds 10-15mph, gusting up to 20mph. Moments of sunshine just before sunset.

TONIGHT:

Lows likely in the teens for many parts of Michiana. Very cold! Partly cloudy skies with a continued NW breeze.

TOMORROW:

Mostly cloudy skies with a calm wind. Dry weather into the middle of this week. High temperatures barely rise above the freezing point.

