Indiana reports 35 more COVID-19 deaths, 5,050 new cases Monday

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 35 more COVID-19 deaths and 5,050 more cases on Monday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 12.7%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 3,072 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 6,530 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 430,401 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Saturday: 37 more coronavirus deaths and 6,025 more cases were reported.

Friday: 71 more coronavirus deaths and 7,360 more cases were reported. 3,204 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 96 more coronavirus deaths and 6,604 more cases were reported. 3,221 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 98 more coronavirus deaths and 5,853 more cases were reported. 3,244 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 124 more coronavirus deaths and 5,457 more cases were reported. 3,250 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 21,779 (+148) cases and 307 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 20,831 (+93) cases and 278 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 6,182 (+55) cases and 116 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 5,957 (+24) cases and 58 (+1) deaths.

Marshall County has had 3,987 (+14) cases and 61 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 1,818 (+10) cases and 40 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,312 (+18) cases and 30 (+1) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,171 (+17) cases and 22 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 657 (+16) cases and 24 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

