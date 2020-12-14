Advertisement

Indiana presidential electors award Trump, Pence 11 votes

President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at a rally for U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.,...
President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at a rally for U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue, R-Ga., who are both facing runoff elections Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Valdosta, Ga.(AP Photo/Ben Gray)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana’s 11 representatives to the Electoral College unanimously cast their votes Monday for President Donald Trump.

The ceremonial voting process was held in the State House Chamber and took just five minutes.

Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson presided over the meeting.

Presidential electors across the country began casting the votes that will formally choose Joe Biden as the nation’s next president Monday morning.

The Trump-Pence ticket was favored by 487,103 more Indiana voters at the Nov. 3 general election than the Democratic ticket led by former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris.

