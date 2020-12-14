Indiana presidential electors award Trump, Pence 11 votes

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana’s 11 representatives to the Electoral College unanimously cast their votes Monday for President Donald Trump.

The ceremonial voting process was held in the State House Chamber and took just five minutes.

Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson presided over the meeting.

Presidential electors across the country began casting the votes that will formally choose Joe Biden as the nation’s next president Monday morning.

The Trump-Pence ticket was favored by 487,103 more Indiana voters at the Nov. 3 general election than the Democratic ticket led by former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)