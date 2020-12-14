Advertisement

Hilton, Taylor lead Colts’ 44-27 rout of fading Raiders

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Indianapolis Colts solidified their spot in the AFC playoff race with a 44-27 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

T.Y. Hilton caught two touchdown passes from Philip Rivers and Jonathan Taylor rushed for a career-best 150 yards and two scores.

The Colts racked up 456 total yards while scoring on seven of their first eight drives in their fourth victory in five games.

Derek Carr passed for 316 yards and two touchdowns for the Raiders, who have lost three of four after a strong start to their relocation season.

Foster Moreau and Nelson Agholor made TD catches in the first half.

12/13/2020 7:23:44 PM (GMT -5:00)

