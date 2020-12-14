High court declines to hear Indiana birth certificate case

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to take up an Indiana case seeking to reverse a lower court’s ruling that allows both members of same-sex couples in the state to be listed as parents on the birth certificates of their children.

The high court on Monday turned aside without comment a petition Indiana’s attorney general had filed with the court last month.

That filing asked the justices to reverse a January decision by the U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals that affirmed a lower court’s ruling which found Indiana laws limiting who can be called a parent of a child were unconstitutional.

