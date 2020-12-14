Goshen High School athletes pack food for families in need

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - To help families at Goshen Community Schools put food on the table this holiday season, the high school football and softball teams decided to work together.

“We have a community that supports both programs very well, so just having an opportunity to give back I think is important for our players to be able to do that when they can,” Head Football Coach Kyle Park said.

Players on both teams went on a shopping spree Sunday evening to fill boxes full of food for families in need.

“I always tell my kids, it has nothing to do with winning or losing softball games, but coming together as a team or teams and doing something positive for this community,” Head Softball Coach Brent Kulp said.

The initial goal was to help about 20 families, but with generous donations, they were able to raise that bar to 56 families.

“It’s been overwhelming. It’s a lot bigger than we had anticipated. So we had some challenges, but those were good problems to have,” Park said.

Players I spoke with say it feels good knowing they are helping feed families right here in their community.

“It’s so nice, and I’m so thankful that I had this opportunity to give back to people that don’t have that in their life” Softball captain Klairece Sweet said.

“It’s just nice to have an impact on it. Sometimes you don’t feel like you have a, you can’t really do anything for the community, so it’s nice to do this,” Football player Roman Schrock said.

And with each box holding $100 worth of food, these players are most certainly making an impact.

“Maybe some tough times right now because of the COVID situation, this is just awesome to maybe say, hey, Merry Christmas on the part of Goshen High School and our football and softball program,” Kulp said.

The families will be receiving their boxes full of food this week.

