Google, YouTube experiencing outages

(Gray News) - A couple of important web entities are having outages Monday morning.

YouTube and Google reported that they are experiencing difficulties.

The Google status dashboard noted issues across the board. The outages include the Gmail and Google Drive platforms so many rely on for work and school.

We're aware of an ongoing issue with multiple products and our teams are investigating. Updates are being posted on the status dashboard: https://t.co/Y3OJ3Lg1ML — Google Workspace (@GoogleWorkspace) December 14, 2020

The Google Workspace twitter account stated that it was looking into “an ongoing issue with multiple products.”

YouTube also sent out a tweet saying they were looking into problems with the video platform.

We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now – our team is aware and looking into it. We'll update you here as soon as we have more news. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) December 14, 2020

