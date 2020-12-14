Franklin’s career game leads Indiana past North Alabama

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Armaan Franklin drilled five 3-pointers and scored 19 points, both career highs, to lead Indiana to an 87-52 win over North Alabama.

Franklin was 5-of-7 behind the arc and also had five assists, four rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot.

Trayce Jackson-Davis added 15 points for the Hoosiers, going 7 of 11 from the foul line and grabbing seven rebounds with three blocks.

Indiana outrebounded the Lions 47-34.

Will Soucie topped the Lions with 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting but his teammates were just 14 of 54, including 4 of 23 from 3-point range.

North Alabama shot 33%.

12/13/2020 4:33:12 PM (GMT -5:00)