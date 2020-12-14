Advertisement

Dickinson scores 20 to lift Michigan past Penn St. 62-58

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Hunter Dickinson scored 20 points, including the tying and winning scores, as Michigan scrapped past Penn State 62-58 in a low-scoring grinder of a Big Ten Conference opener.

It was a breakout game for Michigan’s freshman starting center, who pulled down seven rebounds and blocked three shots.

Dickinson scored 11 of his career high points in the second half as Michigan fought to regain the lead it had held much of the game.

Eli Brooks scored 12 for the Wolverines and Isaiah Livers scored 10.

Izaiah Brockington scored 14 to lead Penn State while Sam Sessoms and Myreon Jones added 10 each.

