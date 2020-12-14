Darden Elementary goes virtual

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - All Darden Elementary School students will pivot to virtual learning starting tomorrow.

The temporary closure will last through winter break, with students expected to return to a hybrid in-person learning model on Jan. 4.

School officials say it’s not due to a widespread COVID outbreak among students, but rather a shortage of teachers in the building who must quarantine because of direct contact with someone who has tested positive.

Curbside meal kit pickup is available at the school on Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

