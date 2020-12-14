Contractors donate new roof to local non-profit that helps children succeed

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Area contractors that normally compete for project bids are coming together to give a new roof to the headquarters of Five Star Life, a non-profit with national outreach that instills character and leadership development in students.

“Many hands make light work, obviously. That was kind of the phrase when we were trying to collaborate this whole thing,” explained Benjamin Schlabach, owner of Green Improvements LLC.

Five Star Life contacted Schlabach’s Goshen business to get a quote for a new roof. Schlabach inspected the roof and had an idea to spearhead a fundraiser so that Five Star wouldn’t have to raise the money for the $120,000 project.

The Five Star Life mission resonated with Schlabach, making it a no-brainer to contact local contractors along with vendors nationwide who donated labor and materials.

“What happens when [they are] little kids has a major projection for the outcome of their adult life. And so I just wanted to be a small part of that,” Schlabach said.

Five Star Life President Seth Maust called the new roof an unexpected and early Christmas present.

“What that does, that allows us to put all of the other donations towards impacting the thousands of kids we work with in Michiana,” explained Maust.

Fundraising for overhead costs can be challenging for non-profits, which are financially “lean,” as it is, Maust said.

“High percentages of every donation goes directly to kids. So, you know, trying to get the overhead taken care of. That’s always a challenge for every nonprofit,” he said.

Most of roofing project should be completed by Wednesday.

