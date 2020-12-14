Advertisement

Cold air here for a while

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - COLD ENOUGH TO SNOW... BUT, no big storm systems coming this way...yet. There WILL be a major snowstorm in the northeast later this week, but that system is expected to miss us with the heavier snow on Wednesday. We have another chance for rain or snow over the weekend...and then another chance for rain and snow Christmas Eve day. Don’t get your hopes up for a white Christmas, but that is our only chance...a last second chance. As for temperatures, it remains cold this week. Then it will be a bit milder this weekend and much of next week. Colder air MAY be poised to move back in starting on Christmas day...

Tonight: Variably cloudy and cold. Low: 20, Wind: NW 2-4

Tuesday: Still cold with clouds and some sunshine. High: 33, Wind: E 5-10

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 25

Wednesday: Cloudy and cold with a chance for a bit of snow...especially in southeastern areas. High: 33

