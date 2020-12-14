Advertisement

Buttigieg a contender for transportation secretary

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Mayor Pete could soon be part of a much higher executive office.

Multiple sources say South Bend’s former mayor is the leading contender for transportation secretary.

However, it’s not a done deal as President-elect Biden is reportedly considering other candidates.

Pete Buttigieg’s name is being floated for other jobs in the Biden administration as well.

He could become the first LGBTQ cabinet secretary approved by the U.S. Senate.

