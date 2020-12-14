Buttigieg a contender for transportation secretary

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Mayor Pete could soon be part of a much higher executive office.

Multiple sources say South Bend’s former mayor is the leading contender for transportation secretary.

However, it’s not a done deal as President-elect Biden is reportedly considering other candidates.

Pete Buttigieg’s name is being floated for other jobs in the Biden administration as well.

He could become the first LGBTQ cabinet secretary approved by the U.S. Senate.

