100th anniversary of death of Notre Dame legend George Gipp

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today marks the 100th anniversary of the death of Notre Dame football legend George Gipp.

He died at the age of 25 from strep throat and pneumonia and was the subject of Knute Rockne’s “Win one for the Gipper” speech.

As the legend goes, Gipp was in his hospital bed, when he asked Rockne to have the team “win just one for the Gipper” someday.

And that day came nearly eight years later, when Rockne used the story to rally the underdog Irish to a 12-to-6 victory against Army at Yankee Stadium back on Nov. 10, 1928.

And the legend of George Gipp will likely be on the minds of Notre Dame fans this Saturday, as the Irish look to pick up another win against Clemson and secure a spot in the College Football Playoff.

