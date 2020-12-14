Advertisement

100th anniversary of death of Notre Dame legend George Gipp

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today marks the 100th anniversary of the death of Notre Dame football legend George Gipp.

He died at the age of 25 from strep throat and pneumonia and was the subject of Knute Rockne’s “Win one for the Gipper” speech.

As the legend goes, Gipp was in his hospital bed, when he asked Rockne to have the team “win just one for the Gipper” someday.

And that day came nearly eight years later, when Rockne used the story to rally the underdog Irish to a 12-to-6 victory against Army at Yankee Stadium back on Nov. 10, 1928.

And the legend of George Gipp will likely be on the minds of Notre Dame fans this Saturday, as the Irish look to pick up another win against Clemson and secure a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Sullivan silver alert
Silver Alert canceled for 38-year-old Indiana man
Firefighters respond to Hickory Village Apartments
Suspect arrested after ‘suspicious’ apartment fire
Multiple fire departments respond to a house fire in Berrien County
Multiple fire departments respond to Berrien County house fire
Hospitals are prepping for COVID-19 vaccine storage. (Source: CNN)
St. Joseph County to receive 975 coronavirus vaccines in first shipment
Niles restaurant reopening dining room despite state's orders
Niles restaurant reopening dining room despite state’s orders

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Cold air here for a while
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
This is a photo of the suspect, wanted for theft in Elkhart.
Elkhart police seeking help to identify theft suspect
A video posted on the ELMS’ website prominently features the Mishawaka plant that used to house...
St. Joseph County leaders have high hopes for job creation with new start-up
Fat grafting allows doctors to reshape areas of a patient's body.
Medical Moment: Fat grafting fills the void