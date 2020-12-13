WNDU hosts annual Toys for Tots drive

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With a holiday season unlike any other, paired with a little rain, the generosity of our community did not waver during the annual WNDU Toys for Tots drive.

“It’s important that we make our impact in the community by giving toys and letting everybody see that we really want to be a part of the community,” Roseland Police Department Asst. Chief Tim Witham said.

From right here outside of the WNDU studios...

“We actually need to get these families these toys. Children in need, need it this year. It’s very near and dear to my heart that we actually help them out,” Toys for Tots Coordinator Sgt. Scott Colgrove said.

To Concord Mall in Elkhart...

“This year we knew that there was going to be an extra need in the Christmas times, so we were able to raise ten thousand dollars for the Toys for Tots program,” Angela Davis with Clayton Homes said.

To Stevensville, Michigan...

“It’s been a hard year on everyone, and we are so appreciative of those who, even though it’s been hard for them as well, they want to make sure that these families have a normal and good Christmas,” Niles Salvation Army Lieutenant Kendra Hixenbaugh said.

And the Martin’s Supermarket in Warsaw...

“With the fire department we have, not only, gotten a lot of toys, but also very generous donations,” Toys for Tots Coordinator Sgt. Dave Morales said.

Those in Michiana came together today to spread some holiday cheer.

“Our heart is right here, making sure that disadvantaged kids get a toy on Christmas Day,” Toys for Tots Coordinator Scott Pauley said.

This is the 26th year that WNDU has partnered with the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program, and with the generous donations from our community, we are able to help make the holidays extra special for those in need.

“Kids need us now more than ever. Times are tough. We have toys for the kids. We hope they have a lot of fun. We hope to do this time and time and time again, and every year, we want to get a little bit bigger and a little bit better,” Mike Little with the Michiana Corvette Club said.

And it’s not to late to donate to Toys for Tots! For more information on how you can do that, click here.

