Williams’s 30-point effort sends Purdue past Indiana St.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Trevion Williams scored 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Purdue beat Indiana State 80-68. Williams shot 13 for 18 (72.2%) and did most of his damage in the first half scoring 18, though he made all four shot attempts after halftime. It was Williams’ second career 30-point game. He set a career-high 36 last season against Michigan. Eric Hunter Jr. scored 13 points, Sasha Stefanovic scored 12 and Aaron Wheeler 10 with 13 rebounds for Purdue. Cooper Neese scored 22 points for Indiana State going 7-for-11 shooting including 4 for 8 from 3-point range.

