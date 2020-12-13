St. Joseph County to receive 975 coronavirus vaccines in first shipment

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - COVID-19 vaccines are being shipped out for distribution for the very first time Sunday.

According to St. Joseph County Health Officer Mark Fox, vaccines are expected to arrive and be distributed to five different staging areas throughout Indiana by Thursday, Dec 17th.

Fox says the health department is expecting 975 doses in the first shipment of vaccines in St. Joseph County.

However, despite the exciting news, Fox says it should not be a reason for residents to let up on continuing to follow COVID-19 safety restrictions.

“There is clearly light at the end of the tunnel, which is exciting, and yet, we are months away from having it available for the general public and then even months away beyond that before we have an adequate proportion of the population protected to allow us to lighten up on any of our current guidance,” Fox says.

Once the coroanvirus vaccines have been received, Fox says vaccine administration is expected to begin Friday, Dec. 18th with the focus on front-line workers, EMS, and residents at long-term care facilities to receive the first batch of immunizations.

