South Alabama hires Wommack as head football coach

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - South Alabama has hired Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack to take over its team. The 33-year-old Wommack becomes the youngest current head coach in FBS. Wommack replaces Steve Campbell, who was fired six days earlier after a 4-7 season. Wommack, who is in his third season as linebackers coach and second as the defensive coordinator at Indiana, is a candidate for the Broyles Award given to the nation’s top assistant coach. He helped the Hoosiers lead the nation with 17 interceptions and rise to a No. 8 national ranking.

