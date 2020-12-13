Advertisement

South Alabama hires Wommack as head football coach

The 33-year-old Wommack becomes the youngest current head coach in FBS.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - South Alabama has hired Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack to take over its team. The 33-year-old Wommack becomes the youngest current head coach in FBS. Wommack replaces Steve Campbell, who was fired six days earlier after a 4-7 season. Wommack, who is in his third season as linebackers coach and second as the defensive coordinator at Indiana, is a candidate for the Broyles Award given to the nation’s top assistant coach. He helped the Hoosiers lead the nation with 17 interceptions and rise to a No. 8 national ranking.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Niles restaurant reopening dining room despite state's orders
Niles restaurant reopening dining room despite state’s orders
Jordan worked two jobs and as the second oldest in a six sibling household, she helped out...
Family of teen killed in Elkhart Co. crash asking for help with funeral costs
A video posted on the ELMS’ website prominently features the Mishawaka plant that used to house...
Merger could bring new life to Mishawaka factory
Devaunte Hill (left) was arrested Friday morning in the death of Nashville nurse Caitlyn...
Police arrest man in death of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman
Whitmer starts planning for Michigan to receive coronavirus vaccine

Latest News

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) scrambles for yardage against Michigan State during...
Clifford leads Penn State past Michigan State 39-24
Ball St scores final 17 points, beats Western Michigan 30-27
Nate Laszewski scored 21 points, Notre Dame put Kentucky into a historic first-half deficit,...
Laszewski, Irish hold on for first win at Kentucky, 64-63
Ian Book passed for three touchdowns and ran for another and No. 2 Notre Dame overcame an early...
Irish quarterback Ian Book makes a difference with his legs