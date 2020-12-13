Repeating Silver Alert declared for 38-year-old Indiana man

(WNDU) - A Silver Alert has been declared (repeating) for 38-year-old Patrick Sullivan out of McCordsville, Indiana.

Per Indiana State Police:

The McCordsville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Patrick Sullivan, a 38 year old white male, 6 feet 4 inches tall, 160 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt, light gray North Face pants, black tennis shoes, and driving a blue 2016 Toyota Corolla, with a Indiana plate of 236GCE.

Patrick Sullivan is missing from McCordsville, Indiana which is 26 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 3:30 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Patrick Sullivan, contact the McCordsville Police Department at 317-477-4400 or 911.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.