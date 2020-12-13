Advertisement

Niles Brewing Company opens for pick up

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 8:28 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new business in Niles is finally serving customers after three years of hard work to get the place open.

The Niles Brewing Company is now open and taking online orders.

They’re not serving folks inside due to COVID restrictions in Michigan, but they are letting customers inside to pick up their orders.

What started as a homebrew operation is now a legit business, and there wasn’t any shortage of customers.

This is the first craft brewery to open in Niles, and the owner says he can’t wait to bring something new to his community.

“One of the ways we’ve kept in touch with the community is through collaborations,” says Brandon Townsley, owner of Niles Brewing Company. “Mainly the one in Niles here was with Iron Shoe distillery, the only distillery in Niles. He took my smoked porter recipe and made whiskey out of it and that is available at Iron Shoe for purchase.”

You can place your order online and pick up tomorrow between noon and four, and on Monday between five and eight.

