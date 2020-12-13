Multiple fire departments respond to Berrien County house fire

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire near the intersection of Warren Woods Road and Carpenter Road in Berrien County Saturday night.

The Chikaming Township Fire Department was dispatched shortly before 5 p.m.

“We [did] have mutual aid from Three Oaks, from Weesaw, and New Buffalo Townships,” said Mike Davidson, Chief of the Chikaming Township Fire Department.

When they arrived, the structure was fully engulfed in flames.

Crews said the fire started on the main floor.

They tackled it from the outside and were able to get the fire under control in about an hour.

“This is a non-hydrant area, but water was never an issue. We set up a water shuttle immediately,” Davidson said.

Davidson also said the homeowner was sleeping when the fire started and was able to get out.

He was reportedly the only one inside the house.

At last check, however, authorities are not sure if the pets made it out safely.

”Well, they’ve lost everything they have there. So it’s a very sad situation this close to Christmas and everything,” Davidson.

While the cause of this fire remains under investigation, Davidson has a message for people this holiday season.

“During this season we need to be especially careful about what we do with extension cords for one thing, and fireplaces, and just overall responsibility,” he said.

