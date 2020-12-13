Advertisement

Irish captain Daelin Hayes wins Freddie Solomon Community Spirit award

The ACC title has never been a goal for the Irish until they joined the conference for this unique year.(Notre Dame Athletics)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s award season, and one Notre Dame football player has brought home a huge honor.

Irish defensive end Daelin Hayes won the Freddie Solomon Community Spirit Award, which is given to a football player who has made a difference in the lives of others.

Hayes has consistently volunteered at South Bend Schools in hopes of inspiring the local youth to dream as big as him.

This summer, Hayes rose as a leader in Notre Dame’s social justice movement using his platform to give voice to the sobering reality he and many of his teammates face.

“The fear that our parents feel when they send us out into the world and don’t know if we’re going to come back the same way they left us, to be murdered in broad daylight,” Hayes said. “These are the realities that our players, our students face far beyond when we take off a gold helmet, far beyond when we take off a Notre Dame monogram, we’re still a Black man.”

Hayes was front and center at the Irish Juneteenth rally and march. He was also named a team captain before the 2020 season.

