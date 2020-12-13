Cold air settling in for the upcoming week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a few flurries in the morning. A bit breezy and remaining chilly. High of 36.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds remain as the breeze lessens. Dry and turning cold. Low of 23.

MONDAY: Clouds with a few peaks of sunshine especially in the afternoon. Cold but dry. High of 33.

TUESDAY: Another cold day with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 30s. High if 31.

LONG RANGE: Cold air will remain in place through the first half of the upcoming week, temperatures remain in the low to middle 30s. We are watching a storm system that will move to our South on Wednesday as this could potentially spread a few snow showers into Michiana. Otherwise we remain dry this week with our next chance of any rain/snow showers coming next Saturday as temperatures look to be more mild than the upcoming week.

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 53

Saturday’s Low: 36

Precipitation: 1.24″

Total Snowfall: 0.00″

