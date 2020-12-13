Advertisement

Cold air settling in for the upcoming week

As we dry out from the soaker on Saturday, colder air is settling in for the next few days. We are also watching for the potential to see a few light snow showers on Wednesday.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a few flurries in the morning. A bit breezy and remaining chilly. High of 36.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds remain as the breeze lessens. Dry and turning cold. Low of 23.

MONDAY: Clouds with a few peaks of sunshine especially in the afternoon. Cold but dry. High of 33.

TUESDAY: Another cold day with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 30s. High if 31.

LONG RANGE: Cold air will remain in place through the first half of the upcoming week, temperatures remain in the low to middle 30s. We are watching a storm system that will move to our South on Wednesday as this could potentially spread a few snow showers into Michiana. Otherwise we remain dry this week with our next chance of any rain/snow showers coming next Saturday as temperatures look to be more mild than the upcoming week.

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 53

Saturday’s Low: 36

Precipitation: 1.24″

Total Snowfall: 0.00″

