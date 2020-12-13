Brian Kelly prepares to face same team twice in one season for first time since Grand Valley State

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In a week from Saturday, Notre Dame plays Clemson for the second time this season, but this time it’s for an ACC title.

This will be the first time Brian Kelly coaches against the same team in one season while at Notre Dame.

However, Kelly did coach against the same team twice in a season two different times at Grand Valley State. In 2001, the Lakers beat Saginaw Valley State twice in route to a national runner up finish. In 2003, GVSU lost to the Saginaw Valley State in their first meeting, but the Lakers bounced back to beat the Cardinals in the playoffs. Kelly led Grand Valley State to the national championship that year.

Kelly says he’s taking what he learned from Grand Valley State into preparation for Clemson.

“You learn so much about your opponent, and both both teams do, that sometimes when you play a second time, it makes it hard to move the football because the defense gets the edge in the second time,” Kelly said. “I’m telling you that right now. Those are probably the things that I’ve learned in the rematches, that the defenses tend to get a little bit of an edge against you.”

College football fans will have to see which defense has more of an edge a week from Saturday in the ACC Title game between Notre Dame and Clemson.

That will be a 4 PM kick on ABC.

